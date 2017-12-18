1872 Cup between Edinburgh and Glasgow to be decided over three games

The winner of 1872 Cup between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors will be decided by a ‘best of three’ format, Scottish Rugby have announced.

Traditionally the trophy has been awarded to the aggregate winner across two fixtures with score deferential often used to separate them.

However, the expansion from the Pro12 to the Pro14, and a third fixture between Glasgow and Edinburgh at the end of the campaign, means the inter-city competition will now be decided across three matches.

The first meeting will take place at BT Murrayfield on Saturday 23 December at 5.10pm, one week before they clash again at Glasgow’s Scotstoun arena.

The third fixture will be held on the last weekend in April and will decide the 1872 Cup if the sides split the previous two matches.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Jonny Petrie, said: “We’re on target for a record crowd at BT Murrayfield this Saturday so it’s fantastic to be able to confirm the future format of the 1872 Cup.

“The change is in keeping with the traditional test match rugby series made famous by touring test teams such as the British & Irish Lions.”

Nathan Bombrys, Glasgow Warriors managing director, added: “To win the trophy, you’ve got to win the most games across the series. With valuable Guinness PRO14 points up for grabs, both teams will be playing to win every game.

“With the addition of a huge match to end the regular season at BT Murrayfield, winning the 1872 Cup will become an even greater challenge.”

