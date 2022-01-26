1872 Cup derby between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors rescheduled for May

The Scottish sides will now meet at BT Murrayfield Stadium on the weekend of May 21 at a kick-off time to be confirmed. The traditional festive season double header was postponed in December due to Covid-19.

The Scotstoun leg will now take place on Friday, March 18 (7.35pm), meaning it will amount to a second-string fixture. Scotland are in Six Nations action against Ireland in Dublin the following day.

Edinburgh’s away match against Leinster has been switched to Friday, February 11.

Tickets for the Edinburgh leg of the 1872 Cup are now back on sale, with all existing tickets valid for the new decisive derby date.

The BT Murrayfield leg of the 1872 Cup traditionally attracts a bumper crowd, with a record-breaking 27,437 turning out in 2019 before the pandemic disrupted efforts to surpass that number ever since.

Now, with a new a date and more at stake, Edinburgh Rugby managing director, Douglas Struth, is hoping the crowd continues to break records this May.

Edinburgh's Grant Gilchrist and Stuart McInally are pictured with the 1872 Cup, new dates for which have now been confirmed (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

He said: “We’re really pleased to host this new and exciting fixture date and finale to the regular season, which will see the 1872 Cup derby decider played out with both teams at full strength, and with supporters from both clubs out in force in the good spring weather.

“Both teams are playing fantastic rugby and competing on all fronts this season, so it’s gearing up to be a magnificent occasion to finish the regular season, as we target the URC play-offs.”

