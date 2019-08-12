BBC Scotland strikes broadcast deal with Scottish Rugby to screen Super6 competition

BBC Scotland has struck a deal with Scottish Rugby to broadcast the first season of the Super6, the domestic game's top tier competition.





The competition - featuring Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Melrose, Stirling County and Watsonians - starts in November, after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Super6 will have one televised live game in each round of fixtures broadcast by Scottish Rugby TV and available live on the BBC Sport Scotland website. Chosen matches will kick off at 2pm on the Sunday of each round weekend and will include pitchside presentation and expert analysis. Each team will have at least three live matches throughout the season.

The final of the competition will be televised live on BBC Scotland from a neutral venue over the weekend of 27-29 March 2020.

Scottish Rugby's Chief Executive Mark Dodson said: “Super6 is a bold new competition that is designed to bridge the gap between the domestic and the professional game in Scotland.

"It will feature the best semi-professional players and so I’m delighted our long-term partners BBC Sport have agreed to provide live coverage of Super6 throughout its opening season."

Grigor Stirling, Commissioning Executive, Sport, BBC Scotland, added: “It’s great news for our audiences that we’ll be bringing regular live coverage of Super6 during its inaugural season.

"It’s an exciting addition to the game in this country and we’re delighted we’ll be showing matches on the BBC Scotland sport site, with the added bonus of broadcasting the final live on the BBC Scotland channel.”

Three of the participating teams will undergo name changes for the Super6, with Ayr competing as the Ayrshire Bulls, Melrose rebranding as the Southern Knights and Boroughmuir adding "Bears" to their name.

The opening weekend sees a rematch of the 2019 Scottish Cup final with Ayrshire taking on Heriot's at Millbrae in the first live match.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir host Stirling County at Meggetland and the Southern Knights will take on Watsonians.

The season will run from November 10 2019 to March 29 2020, with the final league rounds all being played on Sunday March 1 to confirm play-off matches, scheduled for March 20-22.

No matches will be played over Christmas or during the Six Nations tournament, while two standby weekends have been included either side of New Year to allow for weather-affected matches to be rescheduled.

After the culmination of the Super6 season, the six teams will compete in a cross-border tournament with teams from the Indigo Group Premiership in Wales, starting in mid-April 2020.

Televised Super6 matches - all at 2pm unless otherwise stated

Sunday November 10: Ayrshire Bulls v Heriot's, Millbrae

Sunday November 17: Heriot's v Watsonians, Goldenacre

Sunday November 24: Watsonians v Stirling County, Myreside

Sunday December 1: Boroughmuir Bears v Southern Knights, Meggetland

Sunday December 8: Stirling County v Ayrshire Bulls, Bridgehaugh

Sunday December 15: Boroughmuir Bears v Watsonians, Meggetland

Sunday January 19 2020: Southern Knights v Boroughmuir Bears, Greenyards

Sunday January 26: Ayrshire Bulls v Southern Knights, Millbrae

Sunday February 16: Southern Knights v Stirling County, Greenyards

Sunday March 1: Heriot's v Ayrshire Bulls, Goldenacre