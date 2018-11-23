Boroughmuir aim to knock out Tennet’s Scottish Cup holders Melrose

Boroughmuir will go into tonight’s Tennent’s Scottish Cup first-round tie at home to Melrose (7:30pm) with high hopes of ousting the holders.

Impressive wins over Currie Chieftains and Hawick have boosted confidence and coach Peter Wright has picked a side that should ask questions of the Borderers. Jordan Edmunds switches to outside centre and is replaced on the wing by Kerr Gossman. In the pack, Jack Steele returns at No.8 with Tom Drennan moving into the second row, while Craig Keddie replaces the injured Matt Walker at open-side flanker.

Edinburgh Accies make the short trip to face Heriot’s tomorrow (12:30), with an eye on repeating the result of last season’s clash in the same competition. On that occasion, Accies – then operating in National Division One – toppled their much-fancied opponents. However, Heriot’s were comfortable winners on Tennent’s Premiership duty earlier this season.

Accies coach Derek O’Riordan is happy with the way his squad is developing and is confident that it will be a closer contest this time.

Heriot’s counterpart Phil Smith has freshened up his squad with Rory McMichael, Stuart Edwards, Cameron Lineen and Charlie Jupp included in the starting line-up.

Smith believes that painful memories will ensure his men are fully focused, saying: “Last year’s cup exit at this stage against the same opponents should be motivation enough, as it still sits somewhere at the pit of my stomach.”

Watsonians face a tough test at home to Marr. The Myreside men have been in fine form of late but coach Steve Lawrie will ensure his players do not underestimate the visitors who are top of National Division One.

Meanwhile, the physical nature of last week’s win over Ayr has forced Chieftains coach Ben Cairns to reshuffle his squad for the tie away to GHA, the highest scorers in the second tier. Among the changes, Jamie Forbes moves to stand-off and is replaced at full-back by youngster James McCaig.

“The knock-out aspect of cup rugby always provides a different challenge and mentally we must be right on it if we are to come away with the win,” said Cairns.