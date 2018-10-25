BT Murrayfield Scotland sell-out recorded for tenth time in row

A tenth successive capacity crowd will support Scotland at BT Murrayfield next month as the country’s rugby public continue to back Gregor Townsend’s national team.

Ticket sales for Autumn Test matches against Fiji and South Africa on November 10 and 17 respectively have reached the stadium’s 67,144 limit. The final home Test against Argentina is also selling fast, with more than 62,000 tickets already gone.

Ten Murrayfield sellouts in a row have now been achieved by the Scottish Rugby Union, dating back to the opening 2017 Six Nations fixture against Ireland.

It will be the first time in history that Fiji and South Africa have been watched by capacity crowds in Edinburgh. Scotland’s previous record attendance against the Fijians was 30,000 less in 2002. In 1994, 63,000 people saw the Springboks visit for Murrayfield’s reopening.

Dominic McKay, chief operating officer at the SRU, said: “A massive thanks to the 67,000 fans who have sold out BT Murrayfield ten times in a row, and supported Scotland so vehemently.

“It’s fantastic achievement and a fitting tribute to the national team players and coaches on the field, and the staff at Scottish Rugby off it, who put in a huge amount of work to deliver an unrivalled matchday experience here at BT Murrayfield.”

Supporters should continue checking www.scottishrugby.org ahead of the sold-out Tests as any returned tickets will be made available online.