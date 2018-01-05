Club rugby players have Scotland caps as extra incentive

While league points are the main focus for the four Capital sides in BT Premiership action tomorrow, the rearranged matches also represent a chance for players to press their claims for representative honours.

Among the men looking to make an impression over the coming four weeks is Currie Chieftains skipper Robbie Nelson, whose side welcome Boroughmuir to Malleny Park (kick-off 2:30 pm).

The centre, who is eyeing a place in the Scotland Club International side, has produced outstanding performances that have moved Chieftains back into the race for a play-off spot.

Other Chieftains contenders include Charlie Shiel and Jamie Forbes, who link up at half-back tomorrow, while coach Ben Cairns has No.8 Luke Crosbie back for his first appearance since signing professional with Edinburgh Rugby.

“Boroughmuir will be desperate for the league points in order to start pulling themselves clear of the relegation battle and it’s important we match this desperation if we are to maintain our push for a play-off spot,” warned Cairns.

In the away camp, Jordan Edmunds is also in the club squad and he will be looking to add to his seven tries as Muir bid to draw clear of the drop zone.

Coach Peter Wright welcomes back several key men and he is desperate to resume the survival battle, saying: “Currie have been going well this season so we have not underestimated the task that lies ahead of us.”

Muir are only two points ahead of basement outfit Hawick who welcome a Heriot’s squad depleted by the unavailability of players due to the rescheduling of this weekend’s matches. Nevertheless, coach Phil Smith insists the absence of four first-choice men will not affect his team’s approach. “With four games now in January, which will very much determine the outcome of the league standings, the players are aware there is no time to waste and no excuses accepted for not performing.”

Watsonians host Marr (3pm) and coach Steve Lawrie has named a back division bristling with pace, with Edinburgh’s Glenn Bryce and Jason Harries lining up alongside Mark Bertram, DJ Innes and Michael Allen as the Myreside men seek to maintain their recent good form.