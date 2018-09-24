Club rugby: Watsonians get their smile back | Heriot’s, Currie, Accies defeated

Watsonians captain Craig Borthwick had a grin on his face for several reasons after leading his side to a 23-14 win over Boroughmuir in Saturday’s Tennent’s Premiership clash at Meggetland.

The second row was delighted to be among the tryscorers as Sonians bounced back from two successive defeats. He was also pleased with the manner of the victory, saying: “We had a change in attitude during the week. We felt things had been flat for the last two weeks for whatever reason. We focused on getting that smile back.”

Two sides intent on playing open rugby produced a great spectacle, with the visitors capitalising on the opportunities that came their way and then defending solidly when Muir enjoyed lengthy periods in the ascendancy.

Borthwick wants to build on that, but acknowledges that Sonians are still not the finished article.

“For long periods of the game they put us under the cosh, but we kept them out,” he added. “We’ve still got a lot to work on, but it was definitely a lot better than the last few weeks.”

Edinburgh professional Darcy Graham opened the scoring for the Myreside men and Lee Millar converted, as he did after Borthwick’s touchdown, in addition to booting three penalties.

For Muir, Craig Keddie went over for a first-half try and Jordan Edmunds joined him on the scoresheet in the second period, with Tom Wilson and Greg Cannie each landing a conversion.

Muir coach Peter Wright was annoyed at the poor execution by his players, but said: “You worry when you are not creating chances. At least we are creating them.”

Heriot’s surrendered their unbeaten record when they went down 32-24 at home to Ayr. Craig Robertson, Andrew Simmers and Dougie Steele had a try apiece and Ross Jones kicked all three conversions and a penalty as the Goldenacre men battled back into the game after trailing 18-3 at half time. However, the visitors finished strongly to seal the win.

Currie Chieftains suffered a second defeat of the campaign when they went down 27-24 away to Stirling County. Chieftains did get the consolation of two bonus points as Gregor Hunter, AP McWilliam, Steve Hamilton and Ben Robbins all touched down.

Edinburgh Accies were competitive in spells, but ended up on the wrong side of a 38-5 score line away to Melrose, with the Capital side’s points coming through a try by Robbie Davis.