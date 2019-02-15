Club rugby: Watsonians roll the dice with new-look front row at Melrose

Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie has named a new look front row for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup quarter final at Melrose.

Having missed out on a league play-off spot, the cup is the final chance of silverware for Sonians.

Lawrie has listed a trio of rising stars in the shape of Finn Hobbis and Jack Stanley at prop while hooker Cammy Fenton is the elder statesman at the age of 23. There are also timely returns for skipper Craig Borthwick and long-term injury absentee Mark Bertram.

The Borderers are in the rare position of having lost two successive matches, both at home. But Lawrie knows his men will have to perform at their best to extend that losing run to three.

“The players have prepared well over the last two weeks and we have been able to select an exciting looking squad,” he said. “The Greenyards is a cracking venue and we look forward to testing ourselves against one of the top sides in the country.”

Heriot’s and Currie Chieftains are also away from home, with both eyeing wins that would keep them in contention for a league and cup double.

Heriot’s coach Phil Smith has several key men missing for the trip to meet Jed-Forest, the only non-Premiership side in the last eight. He has rolled back the years and named four men involved in the 2014 cup triumph – Jason Hill, Stewart Mustard, Rory Carmichael and Graham Wilson who is set for his first top team appearance since suffering a horrific injury on the eve of a quarter final tie at JedForest three years ago.

Smith, pictured, is aware of the hazardous task ahead, recalling that Heriot’s almost came to grief three seasons ago.

“While there was no perceived complacency that day, my recollection was that we played a very good Jed side who were flying high that season,” he said. “This will undoubtedly be another great Cup occasion, as Jed will have a strong and vocal support and the team are sitting pretty at the top of National 1.”

Meanwhile, Chieftains travel to meet Ayr in a clash of the top two league sides. Coach Mark Cairns hands a first start to flanker Cal Hope as he bids to keep Chieftains on an upward trajectory, having gone unbeaten in January.

“All we can control is our own performance and our challenge is to be better than our last outing,” he said.