Competition: Win a pair of tickets to Scotland v Argentina

Have your say

The Edinburgh Evening News has teamed up with BT to offer ten lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Scotland take on Argentina at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, November 24 (kick-off 2.30pm).

BT connects Scotland, on and off the pitch, including sponsoring the Scotland team and BT Murrayfield.

HOW TO ENTER

To have a chance of winning this prize, simply answer the following question . .

Who won last season’s Calcutta Cup?

Email your answer to btscotland@bt.com

Title your email ‘BT Argentina competition’.

Please remember to include your name, address and contact telephone number.

Entries must be received by 23:59 on Thursday, November 22.

Terms and conditions

Over 18s only. Winners will be selected at random from all entries received. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available. Usual terms and conditions apply.