DAM Health Stadium to host Scotland’s Under-20 Six Nations matches

They will kick off their campaign against England U20 at Edinburgh Rugby’s ground on Friday February 4 (kick-off 8pm), the night before the senior sides meet in the Calcutta Cup at BT Murrayfield.

Round 2 will take place on Friday February 11 with Scotland facing Wales at Parc Eirias in Colwyn Bay (8pm), scene of the young Scots’ stunning 52-17 win over the Welsh in March 2020 in the final match before lockdown.

Scotland will return to the DAM Health Stadium to host France in round 3 on Friday February 25 (8pm).

In round 4, Scotland will play Italy at Stadio Comunale di Monigo in Treviso on Friday March 11 (7pm) and Scotland's final game will be away to Ireland on Sunday March 20 at Musgrave Park in Cork (5pm).

The tournament will be played on the same weekends as the senior Men’s Six Nations and all Scotland U20s’ matches will be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer.

The decision to use the DAM Health Stadium follows on from the announcement that Scotland Women will also play their opening match of the 2022 Women’s Six Nations at the ground, against England on March 26.

Scotland U20s will play England and France at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Edinburgh moved into their new home at the start of this season and the 7,800-capacity arena is far better suited to their needs than Murrayfield where they played previously.

The new ground, built on the back pitches at the national stadium, has already hosted the Scotland v Japan women’s international and the Super6 final between Ayrshire Bulls and Southern Knights.

