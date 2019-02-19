Danny Wilson: Scotland still hopeful over Finn Russell fitness for France

Scotland are clinging to a sliver of hope that star playmaker Finn Russell will be fit to play against France in Paris on Saturday after a head injury sustained playing for his club Racing 92.

Some French media reported that the stand-off was definitely out of the game, but the news from the Scotland camp yesterday was not as definitive.

The 26-year-old reported to the Oriam training base yesterday and was said to be symptom free. If that remains the case through the week he could yet line up at the Stade de France.

“There’s a minimum of six days and there is six days between then [Sunday’s game] and the [France] game,” reported assistant coach Danny Wilson. “But things need to go swimmingly well for that to happen. Those stages are dealt with by the medical staff.”

Russell collided with the knee of Toulouse winger Lucas Tauzin just before half-time of Racing’s Top 14 loss to Toulouse on Sunday and remained on the ground for some time. He did not return after the break after failing the initial return to play criteria.

The potential loss of Russell would be another stinging blow to Scotland, who were already carrying a sizeable casualty list heading into the Guinness Six Nations, and have since suffered injuries to other key men like Stuart Hogg, WP Nel, Huw Jones and Ryan Wilson.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has called up Worcester Warriors stand-off Duncan Weir, the Edinburgh trio of Magnus Bradbury (back-row), Dougie Fife (wing) and James Johnstone (centre), and Glasgow Warriors front-row forwards Zander Fagerson (tighthead) and George Turner (hooker).

Weir joins Pete Horne and Adam Hastings as covering options at No 10 and forwards coach Wilson said that there will be planning for a number of eventualities during training this week as Scotland look to bounce back from the home loss to Ireland and register a first win in the French capital for 20 years.

“In any given week your role as coaching staff is make sure you’re prepared for a worst-case scenario,” said Wilson. “I know Gregor with the detail he plans, we’ve planned for such injuries during the game, before the game. Those things are covered.

“But the prep has to be adjusted in a week if your 10 from the previous game isn’t available in the early part of the week in training.”

Asked if they would be willing to give Russell until the morning of Saturday’s game to prove himself fit, Wilson replied: “That would be a question for Gregor in terms of what the plan would be.

“In the early part of the week selection is not done yet. It’ll be completed after tomorrow’s training and we’ll know more in the next 24 to 48 hours, tail end of the week will determine what we can or can’t do.”

Wilson admitted that the fact Russell was in Edinburgh and displaying no symptoms so far could only be viewed as a positive.

“It’s a really good thing. As you all know, if he wasn’t symptom free today that would be that,” said the coach. “He is symptom free and he wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t, but there’s still a long way to go between now and Saturday.”