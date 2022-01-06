Dave Cherry ready to fight for his position after signing Edinburgh contract extension

Scotland international Dave Cherry has signed a contract extension with Edinburgh Rugby (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 31-year-old hooker joined the club from Stade Niçois in 2018 and has become a mainstay at his hometown team, scoring four tries in 44 appearances.

Impressive club form saw Cherry earn a call-up to Gregor Townsend's side in 2021, making his Scotland debut in the famous Calcutta Cup victory over England at Twickenham in last season’s Guinness Six Nations.

On re-signing, Cherry – who now has five caps for his country – said: “Edinburgh is home for me. I love the city and the club, and the direction the team is going in. It’s an exciting time to be part of the club, especially playing in DAM Health Stadium with our brilliant fans.

“The coaching staff have got us playing a really exciting brand of rugby and It’s something I want to be a part of moving forward.

“I’m delighted to have re-signed while getting the chance to fight for my position as part of an exciting Edinburgh team. I’m really looking forward to seeing where we can go.”

Cherry has made eight appearances for Edinburgh so far this season and will be looking to once again feature as they host Cardiff Rugby at DAM Health Stadium in round 10 of the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.

Head Coach Mike Blair added: “Dave has really cemented himself as an important leader in our squad, so we’re delighted to retain the services of player who is integral to our plans moving forward.

“I’ve been impressed with Dave this season and also during my time with Scotland. It was fantastic to see him play so well for his country having worked so hard to get his breakthrough at international level.

“We have a lot of competition at the hooker position – with a number of guys all vying for the starting spot – so to re-sign a player of Dave’s calibre will help in driving competition for places even further in the seasons to come.”

A product of the city’s Merchiston Castle School, Cherry played his senior rugby at Currie before making the move to English Championship side London Scottish in 2014.

He soon cemented himself in the Championship outfit’s starting XV but after three seasons at the Athletic Ground – in which he made 54 appearances, scoring 45 points in the process – Cherry joined Stade Niçois as part of Scottish Rugby’s performance pathway partnership.

Following a season in the south of France, he returned to his home city in the summer of 2018, signing on an initial one-year deal. He quickly established himself in the capital squad during his maiden season in Edinburgh and was rewarded for his fine domestic form when he was named in the Scotland squad for the 2019 Guinness Six Nations.

His international breakthrough didn’t come until last year however, when he made his debut against England in Scotland’s historic win at Twickenham, with the hooker lifting the Calcutta Cup alongside fellow debutant Cameron Redpath.

Cherry went on to have an outstanding 2021 Six Nations Championship, scoring twice in the home victory against Italy, before crossing the whitewash once again in Paris, helping Scotland on their way to a first away win against France since 1999.