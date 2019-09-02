Duncan Hodge hails young Edinburgh duo after win over London Scottish

Edinburgh Rugby backs coach Duncan Hodge believes young players Jack Blain and Connor Boyle can step up to the rigours of Guinness PRO14 rugby if required after they impressed in Saturday’s 57-21 friendly win over London Scottish/

Hodge said: “They are both good players with exciting futures and they don’t look out of place in this environment.”

Edinburgh ran in nine tries in the match through Jamie Farndale, new signing Nick Haining, Dougie Fife, Chris Dean, Ewan Ashman, Nic Groom, Damien Hoyland, Blain and Tom Brown. Jaco van der Walt and Simon Hickey shared six conversions.