Duncan Munn catches the eyes as Glasgow Warriors coach is impressed by quality of Super6

Boroughmuir's Duncan Munn (right) tackles Joe Jenkins of Southern Knights. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The competition is designed to bridge the gap between club rugby and the pro game and Murray is keen to see academy players exposed to a more physical, competitive environment.

The former Ayr coach took in Sunday’s match between Southern Knights and Boroughmuir Bears and singled out the Edinburgh club’s young centre Duncan Munn for praise.

“He’s been playing for Cartha, my club, but I thought he really stood out against a really good midfield of Nyle Godsmark and Craig Jackson.”

Munn is only 18, a former Kelvinside Academy pupil, but caught Murray’s eye.

“He’s not played a lot of games at that level but, for me, just watching him on Sunday playing in a tough venue against a tough team I thought for a young guy he showed a lot.”

The Melrose-based Knights prevailed 22-13 but Murray felt Boroughmuir did well in a match that was indicative of the competition’s quality thus far.

“As far as I’m concerned the games have been pretty good,” he said. “I’ve watched a few really good games this year. I thought Boroughmuir did really well on Sunday and were unlucky not to come away with anything.”

Muir, Ayrshire Bulls and Stirling County come under the watch of Glasgow who are already considering inviting one unnamed player to train with them, a trend that is likely to continue as the season progresses.

“We speak every week about it and try to watch the games at the weekend and then we’ll talk about players and try to identify positions where we feel we might be a little bit thin until guys come back in,” said Murray.

“On the coaches’ WhatsApp last night we were chatting about one of the boys who played in that game who we might be interested in bringing in for training.

“I’m sure you’ll see a few guys this year who are involved in Super6 who move into the pro game at some point between Glasgow and Edinburgh.”