East Lothian rugby club plan match with 700 players on pitch

An East Lothian rugby club will attempt to break a world record for the most players on a pitch at one time.

Haddinton RFC will attempt to invite 700 people for the world’s largest game of tag rugby on August 12. Those 700 individuals would smash the current record of 442 and would mark one person for each year since the town of Haddington gained a Royal Charter.

The attempt follows their £1000 win for their successful application as part of Royal Bank RugbyForce initiative, delivered in partnership with Scottish Rugby.

Aside from the Guinness World Record attempt, Haddington RFC will use the money to contribute towards a recruitment drive to increase playing numbers at all levels and funding community engagement projects.

The £500,000 Royal Bank RugbyForce programme supports grassroots clubs to attract new members, make improvements and become more sustainable for the future.

With financial and practical support from Royal Bank and professional advice from Scottish Rugby representatives, including Scotland and Glasgow Warriors legend Al Kellock, the programme has helped to deliver a range of benefits to clubs, including coaching clinics, how to attract sponsorship and pitch improvements.