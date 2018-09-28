Edinburgh Accies hope new faces put on a show

Edinburgh Accies coach Derek O’Riordan will field several new faces against Boroughmuir at Raeburn Place on Tennent’s Premiership duty tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

Accies have had a tricky start to the campaign, meeting four of the top five in the table. The latest fixture launches a run of games against teams in the lower half. O’Riordan, who believes his team is progressing, has Tom Brown released by Edinburgh Rugby and hands a debut to Belgian internationalist stand-off Vincent Hart, while Tom Welding should make his first appearance from the bench.

“We are becoming more aware of the type of game required to apply pressure to teams in this league,” said O’Riordan. “We saw glimpses of this coming through on Saturday against Melrose in the second half.”

In the away camp, coach Peter Wright’s men wasted several opportunities in the defeat at home to Watsonians last week, but he knows they are close to clicking.

“We were happy with the chances we created but need to show a little more composure in finishing them off,” said Wright who has Craig Keddie in for Rory Drummond and welcomes back Aubrey McCube from injury, as well as listing Dutch teenager Robin Weersma among the substitutes.

Watsonians coach Steve Lawrie has issued a warning to be wary of an improving Hawick side at Myreside. Adding spice is the fact that Lawrie’s starting selection includes former Hawick players Rory Hutton, Darcy Graham, Fraser Renwick and Ross Graham.

Currie Chieftains welcome a Glasgow Hawks side fresh from recording their first win of the campaign. Chieftains coach Ben Cairns, who has four professionals available, was annoyed by the manner of last week’s loss at Stirling and is looking for an improvement.

“We’ve been pretty tough on the boys this week as we know they are capable of much more and we expect a reaction this weekend,” he said.

It is a similar tale for Heriot’s who will bid to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Stirling County. Smith’s side surrendered their unbeaten record when they lost against Ayr last Saturday, and the coach has shuffled his side, with Ali Johnstone, Rhuaridh Leishman and Martin Hughes all starting in the pack, while teenager Jack Blain is named at full-back and stand-off Dougie Steele earns a first start.