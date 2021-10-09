Edinburgh Accies look for reaction as Currie Chieftans and Musselburgh chase first away win

Edinburgh Accies host GHA at Raeburn Place today

He has made several changes to the team that lost against Currie Chieftains last Saturday.

“A disappointing performance last week but I look forward to the reaction of the squad this weekend at home against a strong GHA who are performing well,” he said.

Elsewhere, both Chieftains and Musselburgh are seeking a first away win. Since losing at Hawick on the opening day, Chieftains have registered three outstanding bonus point victories at Malleny Park.

Their coach Mark Cairns will want a similar performance when they travel to face Glasgow Hawks, who currently sit a point behind Cairns’ side in the league table.

It’s a similar story at Musselburgh, who have lost twice away from Stoneyhill, a situation they will be looking to rectify at Jedforest.

