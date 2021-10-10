Edinburgh Accies turn on the style as Currie Chieftans maintain title challenge
Edinburgh Accies turned on the style to take all five Tennent’s Premiership points with a 35-12 win over GHA at Raeburn Place.
Accies opened their account with a penalty try and by half time were 28-5 ahead through touchdowns by Ben Appleson, Jamie Sole and Robbie Kent, all converted by Jamie Loomes, who also added the extras to a second half score by home skipper Ruari Campbell that completed the victory.
The result leaves Accies fourth in the table, two places behind Currie Chieftains, who maintained their title challenge with a hard-fought 14-13 win away to previously undefeated Glasgow Hawks.
Rhys Davies scored a first half try as Chieftains reached the break 6-5 down, and the reliable boot of Gregor Hunter delivered three second half penalties to see the Malleny Park men home by the narrowest of margins.
Meanwhile, Musselburgh’s away woes continued when they went down 32-21 at Jedforest.