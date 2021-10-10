Edinburgh Accies turn on the style as Currie Chieftans maintain title challenge

Edinburgh Accies' Jamie Loomes converted all five tries in the 35-12 win over GHA.

Accies opened their account with a penalty try and by half time were 28-5 ahead through touchdowns by Ben Appleson, Jamie Sole and Robbie Kent, all converted by Jamie Loomes, who also added the extras to a second half score by home skipper Ruari Campbell that completed the victory.

The result leaves Accies fourth in the table, two places behind Currie Chieftains, who maintained their title challenge with a hard-fought 14-13 win away to previously undefeated Glasgow Hawks.

Rhys Davies scored a first half try as Chieftains reached the break 6-5 down, and the reliable boot of Gregor Hunter delivered three second half penalties to see the Malleny Park men home by the narrowest of margins.

Meanwhile, Musselburgh’s away woes continued when they went down 32-21 at Jedforest.

