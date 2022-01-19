Edinburgh fill European squad places with new recruit at tighthead prop

Euan McLaren joins the capital club on a short-term deal and has been registered in the European squad in place of Dan Gamble who moved to London Irish last week on a short-term loan.

McLaren will go into the selection pool for the squad to play against French side CA Brive on Friday night with Blair seeking a response to his side’s EPCR Challenge Cup defeat to London Irish last weekend. “Frustrated” Blair had questioned his side’s physicality. “Part of that is mindset,” he told the club’s website, “so I’m really looking forward to seeing the reaction.”

A former Scotland under-18 captain, McLaren has most recently been playing with the Southern Knights in the FOSROC Super6 but also has experience of rugby in Hong Kong as well as in the Glasgow Warriors set-up and a spell with Ayr RFC.

Euan McLaren has joined Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)