Edinburgh fill European squad places with new recruit at tighthead prop

Edinburgh coach Mike Blair has restored his full complement of European squad positions with a new recruit at tighthead prop.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 2:43 pm

Euan McLaren joins the capital club on a short-term deal and has been registered in the European squad in place of Dan Gamble who moved to London Irish last week on a short-term loan.

McLaren will go into the selection pool for the squad to play against French side CA Brive on Friday night with Blair seeking a response to his side’s EPCR Challenge Cup defeat to London Irish last weekend. “Frustrated” Blair had questioned his side’s physicality. “Part of that is mindset,” he told the club’s website, “so I’m really looking forward to seeing the reaction.”

A former Scotland under-18 captain, McLaren has most recently been playing with the Southern Knights in the FOSROC Super6 but also has experience of rugby in Hong Kong as well as in the Glasgow Warriors set-up and a spell with Ayr RFC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Euan McLaren has joined Edinburgh. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

EdinburghHong Kong