Edinburgh line up pre-season matches against London Scottish and Ospreys

Edinburgh will play London Scottish and Ospreys in two pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 campaign.

Greene King IPA Championship side, who have former Edinburgh scrum-half Grayson Hart in their ranks as well as 24-cap Scotland international Richie Vernon, are the visitors to BT Murrayfield on Saturday August 31. The Exiles' last trip north of the Border resulted in Melrose Sevens' Ladies Cup glory - their third win but first since 1965.

PRO14 rivals Ospreys - who faced Watsonians at Myreside last August - will take on Richard Cockerill's side on Saturday September 14. A Magnus Bradbury-inspired Edinburgh defeated the Welsh side on their last visit to the Capital, running out 37-10 bonus-point victors in November 2017 at Myreside.

Edinburgh opened their 2018/19 campaign away to Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium in August of last year.

The pre-season matches are the first to be held at BT Murrayfield since Northampton Saints journeyed north in August 2012.

Kick-off times are still to be confirmed but both fixtures will be included in the 2019/20 Season Ticket Membership.