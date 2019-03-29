Edinburgh make four changes for Champions Cup quarter-final tie

Stuart McInally returns to the starting line-up for Edinburgh’s Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Munster on Saturday afternoon.

Stuart McInally returns for Edinburgh after Scotland duty. Picture: SNS

The Scotland captain is one four changes to the side that defeated Leinster last weekend as fellow internationalists Grant Gilchrist and Damien Hoyland start at lock and wing, respectively, while Chris Dean is named in the centre.

Ahead of the fixture, which sees Edinburgh compete in their first Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final in seven years, head coach Richard Cockerill, said: “We’re going to go full blown into the battle and take them on.

“We’re going to enjoy the contest and see if we’re good enough to do it. We’ll try and out-Munster Munster, as we’re two sides that play quite similar rugby.

“If we get it right we’ll beat them - we’ve got to front up in these big games. We’ll be well prepared, have a lot of belief in what we do and we’re coming here to win.”

The full Edinburgh line-up...

15. Darcy Graham

14. Damien Hoyland

13. James Johnstone

12. Chris Dean

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Henry Pyrgos

1. Pierre Schoeman

2. Stuart McInally (C)

3. WP Nel

4. Ben Toolis

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. John Barclay

7. Hamish Watson

8. Viliame Mata

Replacements: 16. Ross Ford; 17. Allan Dell; 18. Simon Berghan; 19. Magnus Bradbury; 20. Jamie Ritchie; 21. Charlie Shiel; 22. Simon Hickey; 23. Mark Bennett