Edinburgh pull out of Kalione Nasoko deal after Fiji winger fails medical

Edinburgh Rugby have backed out of signing Kalione Nasoko after the Fijian winger failed his medical.

The Murrayfield outfit announced back in March that they have struck a deal for the 28-year-old that would see him join Richard Cockerill’s squad this summer.

The move was subject to the Fiji Sevens captain getting the green light from Edinburgh’s doctors and has now been called off following “further examination on a pre-existing injury”.

In a statement, Edinburgh said: “Nasoko was due to join the squad next month and the signing was initially referenced in March, subject to a medical, but following additional testing from both the club’s and Fiji’s medical staff, it has been confirmed that the player will be returned to the care of the Fiji Sevens team at this time.”

Cockerill had been looking forward to adding the 6ft 3ins, 92kg flyer – who was named in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Dream Team in both 2017 and 2018 – to his squad, claiming he would add an “x-factor” to the Edinburgh attack.

But after breaking the bad news to Nasoko, he said: “We’re obviously really disappointed that the deal won’t be going ahead as Kalione is clearly an exciting talent.

“We also really feel for the player himself as he was looking forward to joining us.

“However, it has been decided, in collaboration with the club’s medical staff, that this is the best course of action in relation to the player’s overall wellbeing heading in to next season and beyond. We all wish Kalione the best moving forward.”