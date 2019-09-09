Edinburgh Rugby get green light from council to begin work on new purpose-built 'mini Murrayfield' stadium

Edinburgh Rugby have been given the green light to start work on their new stadium after a lengthy planning row was resolved.



Rugby bosses unveiled multi-million pound plans in June 2018 to build a 7,800-capacity “mini Murrayfield” next to the national stadium after months of speculation, with The City of Edinburgh Council giving the plans the go-ahead in September last year.

It had been hoped the brand new arena would be ready in time for the start of the 2019/20 season, due to begin later this month, but after it emerged in October that the plans had been approved after a letter from Murrayfield Ice Rink was mistakenly not classed as an objection, construction was delayed as the council investigated how the plans were not scrutinised by elected councillors.





• READ MORE - Probe into approval of Edinburgh Rugby’s ‘mini Murrayfield’ stadium



The council has now signalled that work can begin, granting a Building Warrant allowing Edinburgh Rugby to break ground on the new stadium this autumn with construction due to be completed ahead of the 2020/21 season.

In the meantime, Edinburgh will continue to play home fixtures at BT Murrayfield for the entirety of the 2019/20 season.





• READ MORE - 25 pictures that chart the history of Murrayfield Stadium





Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby's Managing Director, said: “While this has clearly been a difficult process and more drawn-out than we had envisaged, we are delighted to have now been granted a Building Warrant by The City of Edinburgh Council.

“This now allows us to move forward with what is clearly a pivotal and game-changing project for the club.

“I’d like to thank all those who continue to work proactively within the project as we now move into a build-phase, as well as The City of Edinburgh Council for concluding the Building Warrant process with us.



• READ MORE - Council director forced to apologise over ‘mini Murrayfield’ planning row



"I’d also like to thank the club’s supporters for their continued patience throughout this period and for buying Season Ticket Memberships in such numbers."

Edinburgh season tickets have already reached a record high ahead of the 2019/20 season.