Edinburgh Rugby: Mike Blair makes four changes for London Irish trip, with Mark Bennett and Hamish Watson left out

Matt Currie, who this week signed his first professional contract, gets an opportunity at outside centre in place of Mark Bennett.

Up front, hooker Adam McBurney and loosehead prop Boan Venter start in place of Stuart McInally – who misses out through injury – and Pierre Schoeman, with the latter named among the replacements.

The inclusion of Nick Haining at blindside flanker is the only change to the back-row as Jamie Ritchie switches to the openside in place of Hamish Watson.

Edinburgh travel to London for the second time in just over a month having beaten Saracens 18-21 at StoneX Stadium in round one of the competition in December.

Blair said: “Selection has been one of the hardest parts of the job so far because players are training well and putting their hands up but guys are performing on the pitch as well.

“We’ve spent a lot of time selecting this side and we believe we’ve got a team that can go out there and challenge London Irish.

“I love the way London Irish play. They move the ball around a lot and are really innovative with what they’re trying to do, with their set plays and scrum play. I think it’ll be an excellent game.”

Edinburgh team

(v London Irish at Brentford Community Stadium in round 3 of the European Challenge Cup, Saturday 15 January, kick-off 3.15pm, streamed live at epcrugby.tv)

15. Henry Immelman (6 appearances)

14. Emiliano Boffelli (4)13. Matt Currie (5)12. James Lang (8)11. Ramiro Moyano (4)

10. Blair Kinghorn (107)9. Ben Vellacott (9)

1. Boan Venter (16)2. Adam McBurney (1)3. WP Nel (163)4. Jamie Hodgson (31)5. Grant Gilchrist (166) CAPTAIN6. Nick Haining (23)7. Jamie Ritchie (83) 8. Magnus Bradbury (102)

Replacements

16. Patrick Harrison (3)17. Pierre Schoeman (73)18. Lee-Roy Atalifo (15)19. Marshall Sykes (13)20. Connor Boyle (11)21. Charlie Shiel (40)22. Jaco Van der Walt (76)23. Chris Dean (111)

