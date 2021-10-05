Edinburgh Rugby won’t turn away fans during Covid passport trials

Edinburgh Rugby will trial the Covid passport checks before the games against the Stormers and the Bulls. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The capital club is trialing Covid passport checks over the next fortnight and fans over the age of 18 may be asked to show proof they are fully vaccinated (or are otherwise exempt).

Vaccine certification legislation was introduced by the Scottish Government on 1 October however enforcement action has been delayed until 18 October.

But Edinburgh will trial the passport checks before the games against the Stormers this Saturday and the Bulls seven days later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selected supporters will be asked their vaccinated status but will not be denied entry if they cannot present proof at that time.

The club’s first home game within the enforcement period is against Benetton on 3 December, at which point the scheme will be fully implemented and any person failing to prove their vaccine certification or exemption status will be refused entry.

The random spot checks will take place before the ticket scanning points at the stadium’s entrances. Individuals will be exempt if they are under 18 or participating in vaccine trials or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said: “We encourage fans to secure their vaccine certification soon, continue to wear face coverings – which are mandatory indoors – and to follow test and protect rules and guidance.

“We also encourage fans to take a lateral flow test either the day before or on matchday so that, together, as a club, we continue to play our part in stopping the spread.”