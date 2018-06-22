Al Strokosch joins Edinburgh set-up as coaches extend deals

Former Scotland forward Al Strokosch is returning to Edinburgh to join Richard Cockerill’s backroom staff.

The flanker retired last month after helping Perpignan secure promotion back to the French Top 14.

He is now heading back to the club where he made 72 appearances over a three-year stint, before his move to Gloucester in 2007, after taking up a strength and conditioning role.

Cockerill’s plans ahead of the new Guinness PRO14 campaign have also been boosted by the news that attack coach Duncan Hodge and assistant forwards coach Roddy Grant have extended their contracts for a further year.

Cockerill, who has recently agreed a new deal tying him to the Capital outfit until 2021, said: “We’re really pleased that both Duncan and Roddy will continue in their coaching roles.

“They’ve played an integral role in helping develop our squad and will continue to do so this season and beyond.

“Al Strokosch has a wealth of experience at the top level of rugby and his experience will pay dividends as he joins our talented strength and conditioning team.”