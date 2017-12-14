Darcy Graham starts at fullback in Edinburgh team to face Krasny Yar

Have your say

Darcy Graham will start at fullback for Edinburgh in tomorrow night’s European Challenge Cup clash with Krasny Yar at BT Murrayfield.

The 20-year-old made a try-scoring debut against London Irish last time out and will be joined in the back three by Duhan van der Merwe, who makes his home debut, and Damien Hoyland.

Jaco van der Walt will continue at stand-off and will link up with Sean Kennedy. The midfield comprises Chris Dean and James Johnstone.

The front-row is largely unchanged, with Neil Cochrane the only difference. He’ll be alongside Rory Sutherland and Murray McCallum, while Fraser McKenzie and Lewis Carmichael will make up the second-row.

Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie and Cornell du Preez will start as the back-row three.

Edinburgh team to face Krasny Yar in the European Challenge Cup at BT Murrayfield on Friday 15 December (kick-off 7.35pm)

15. Darcy Graham

14. Damien Hoyland

13. James Johnstone

12. Chris Dean

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Jaco van der Walt

9. Sean Kennedy

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Neil Cochrane

3. Murray McCallum

4. Fraser McKenzie

5. Lewis Carmichael

6. Magnus Bradbury

7. Jamie Ritchie

8. Cornell du Preez

Replacements: 16. Cameron Fenton, 17. Kevin Bryce, 18. Matt Shields, 19. Viliame Mata, 20. Luke Crosbie, 21. Nathan Fowles, 22. Blair Kinghorn, 23. Junior Rasoela.