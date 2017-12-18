Edinburgh back-row Jamie Ritchie extends stay until 2021

Back-row Jamie Ritchie has extended his stay at Edinburgh Rugby until 2021.

The 21-year-old - a former Scotland Under-20 captain - had a contract until the end of next season, but Edinburgh have moved to tie him up on a longer-term contract.

A former Howe of Fife player, Ritchie has made 39 appearances for the Capital side, and received his maiden Scotland call-up ahead of the Autumn Tests last month.

Ritchie said he was ‘delighted’ to have extended his deal, adding: “I’ve really enjoyed the changes made under Richard Cockerill and I’m excited to see where the club can go.

“We’re starting to build something incredibly strong here and I want to be a part of that process.”

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said he was ‘thrilled’ that Ritchie had signed on until 2021.

He said: “Jamie has been in great form this season and we’re thrilled that he sees his future with Edinburgh.

“We’re developing a strong culture within the club and Jamie’s contribution is central to those plans.”

Ritchie, who started his professional career with Edinburgh at the age of 17, has also represented Scotland at Under-16 and Under-18 level, and captained the Under-20s in the 2015 Six Nations.