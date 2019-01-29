Edinburgh coach Roddy Grant to join Ulster in the summer

Edinburgh have confirmed forwards coach Roddy Grant will depart the club in the close season to take up a similar role with fellow Guinness PRO14 side Ulster.

Born in Botswana to Scottish parents, Grant grew up in South Africa but moved to Scotland and started his professional rugby career in 2006 with Border Reivers.

The flanker later joined Edinburgh and made 138 appearances for the Capital cluib before being forced to retire through injury in 2015.

He took up coaching with the Scottish Rugby Academy and was appointed Assistant Forwards Coach in May 2017.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland hailed the appointment of Grant, adding: “I’m delighted that Roddy will be on board with us from this summer. “Having worked with Roddy in Scotland I know his skill set will complement mine in terms of developing our overall forward play.”

Watsonians head coach Steve Lawrie, a former hooker with Edinburgh, has been mooted as a potential replacement for Grant.