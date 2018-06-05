Edinburgh complete signing of Fijian flanker Senitiki Nayalo

Richard Cockerill has continued his rebuilding project at Edinburgh with the signing of Fijian flanker Senitiki Nayalo.

The former London Irish player has penned a two-year deal and will link up with the squad when they report back for pre-season training this week.

Cockerill had hoped to beef up his back row with the signing of Scotland skipper John Barclay, but the former Scarlets loose forward is likely to be out of action for another six months after rupturing his Achilles, meaning Nayalo will be expected to fill the void in the meantime.

“I’m so happy to sign for Edinburgh,” said Nayalo. “It’s a new chapter of my rugby career and I can’t wait for a new start. Edinburgh is a beautiful city and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Cockerill added: “We’re delighted that Senitiki has chosen to join Edinburgh and be part of what we’re building here. He’s an abrasive and powerful ball carrier, who will undoubtedly add strength and depth to our back row.”

Nayalo, 26, cut his teeth with Noitoga Rugby Club in Fiji before making the move to the UK to join the British Army in 2013.

Whilst serving with the 7th Parachute Royal Horse Artillery based in Colchester, he featured for Harlequins in the Singha Premiership Rugby Sevens series in 2014 and 2015 as well as the World Club Sevens Series in 2014.

Nayalo joined Irish in 2016 and made an immediate impact, scoring three tries in 15 appearances to help the Exiles make a return to the Aviva Premiership.