Edinburgh-Krasny Yar moved to Murrayfield due to frozen Myreside pitch

Edinburgh’s European Challenge Cup match against Krasny Yar has been moved to BT Murrayfield as a result of an unplayable pitch at Myreside.

The pitch at the Watsonians ground is frozen, and despite protection measures in place, the freezing temperatures over the past few days have slowed any improvement to the playing surface.

Blair Kinghorn in action for Edinburgh at Myreside against Ospreys. Picture: SNS Group

With the weather forecast showing little change for the better Edinburgh, along with Krasny Yar and tournament organisers EPCR, took the decision to play the tie at BT Murrayfield to ensure the match goes ahead as scheduled.

The undersoil heating at Murrayfield has been turned on since Edinburgh’s 50-20 win over London Irish, as part of the club’s contingency plan.

The match will kick off at 7.35pm, and Edinburgh Rugby have stressed that all existing match tickets remain valid, and briefs will continue to be available for online purchase up until the kick-off.