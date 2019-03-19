Edinburgh Rugby set to break UK attendance record in Euro quarter-final with Munster

Edinburgh Rugby are on course to break the UK attendance record for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final when they host Munster at BT Murrayfield.

Over 30,000 tickets have now been sold for the match on Saturday, March 30, which kicks off at 12.45pm.

Matt Scott celebrates Edinburgh's victory over Toulouse in 2012. Just under 38,000 people attended the match

The Capital club previously held the record for the largest crowd at this stage of the tournament when 37,882 people turned out for their match against Toulouse in 2012. English giants Saracens surpassed that figure the following year when 37,888 attended their tie with Ulster at Twickenham.

With the match against Munster fast approaching, head coach Richard Cockerill has urged Capital rugby fans to back his charges against the two-times champions.

“A lot of the players that stepped up for Scotland in the Six Nations are Edinburgh men, so we’ve got a good team and a forward pack that’s able to dominate the opposition,” said Cockerill.

“Hopefully we’ll get a record crowd for the quarter-final next Saturday. We’ve got a team worth watching and we’ve shown we’re a good side. Come and support us. The boys deserve it.”

Tickets are available for the Edinburgh-Munster match from edinburghrugby.org now.