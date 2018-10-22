Edinburgh’s Magnus Bradbury may miss Autumn Tests

Edinburgh forward Magnus Bradbury looks set to miss Scotland’s November Test series after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder.

The 23-year-old back-row forward went off injured during Edinburgh’s 40-14 Heineken Champions Cup win over Toulon on Saturday.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said on his club’s official website: “Magnus will go for a scan at some point. There’s a fear that he’s a had a slight dislocation in that shoulder – yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely to be weeks rather than days. Best case it’s a few weeks, [the] worst case [scenario is] a few months. But until we have sight of the scans and a proper opinion, we won’t know.”

Bradbury is missing from a Scotland training camp in St Andrews, but Edinburgh have plenty of other players there, leaving Cockerill with a selection headache ahead of Friday’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Zebre in Italy.

Cockerill said: “Beating Toulon was a good step forward in our development. We had to get that monkey off our back with regards to playing the big sides, but now we’ve got to set that standard every time we play.

“We’ve got to do it again at Zebre this weekend. It’s obviously difficult doing it with 17 guys away training with Scotland, but we’ve got a good squad and we’ve got to utilise it.

“We’ll get players released by Scotland to play with us. It’s difficult, but we’ve just got to get our head round it and go with a mind set to win - it’s important that we keep that consistency.”