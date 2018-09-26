Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman handed four-week ban after red card

Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman has been suspended for four weeks after his dismissal against Leinster last Saturday.

The South African was red-carded following a collision with Leinster's Dan Leavy in which he was deemed to strike his opponent's head with his elbow during the Guinness Pro14 clash.

Schoeman will now miss Edinburgh's home league matches against Benetton Rugby this coming Friday and Toyota Cheetahs on October 5, plus the club's first two Heineken Champions Cup ties away at Montpellier (October 13) and at home to Toulon (October 20).

A statement from the disciplinary hearing read: "Pierre Schoeman of Edinburgh Rugby faced a Disciplinary Hearing today via a video conference and has been banned for four weeks.

"A Disciplinary Panel convened in Neath (Wales) to consider the red-card decision against the player resulting from the Round 4 fixture against Leinster on September 22, 2018.

"The player was shown a red card by referee Dan Jones under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

"The incident occurred in the 71st minute of the Guinness PRO14 Round 4 fixture at the RDS Arena (Dublin) when referee Dan Jones deemed the player to have committed an act of foul play against an opponent (No 20, Dan Leavy).

"The Disciplinary Panel, comprising of Simon Thomas (Chair), Roger Morris and Nigel Williams (all Wales), concluded that there was an act of foul play of striking the head with the forearm which carries a mid-range entry point (six weeks).

"A ban of six weeks was reduced due to mitigating circumstances, the player’s acceptance of the red card and behaviour throughout the hearing. As a result the player will be banned for a period of four weeks and can return to play from midnight on Sunday, October 21."

Schoeman and Edinburgh are able to appeal the decision if they wish.