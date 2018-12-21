New deal for Edinburgh’s Grant Gilchrist ‘a no brainer’

Having been through some hard times in his eight years at Edinburgh, Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist revealed there was no way he was going to leave just as the good times were starting to roll.

The 28-year-old has signed a new three-year contract which will keep him at the club he will represent for a 130th time against Glasgow today until at least 2022.

Gilchrist was linked with a move to France a couple of years ago before another injury setback put paid to any chance of that and he said the decision was a “no brainer” as the “grass isn’t always greener”.

“I believe in what we’re doing and I think it is on the cards if we keep working hard and we keep developing and we keep improving as a group and individually,” he said.

“There’s no reason why we can’t have some real success here.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be here for the time I had and then move away and feel like I missed out on the years that I knew were coming.”

The 28-times capped second row added: “You can look around and there’s other opportunities and trying something new, but when you’re really enjoying your rugby and you feel like you’re playing your best rugby, I didn’t see any reason to change that.

“I love the city. I’m settled here. Me and my wife are really happy in the city. So I think the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

“The big thing for me rugby-wise is that we’ve done a lot of building and I feel like we’re really getting to the point where this club is going to kick on and we’ve got a chance to really achieve something in the next few years.

“Having been here for eight, nine years, I don’t want to leave and miss out on that, because I really care about the club.

“I grew up supporting Edinburgh, and to play my first game was a huge honour, so to have been here for the length of time I have was a really big honour.

“And I’m really excited about the next three years.”