Richard Cockerill: Edinburgh will throw everything at Glasgow

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has vowed his side will “throw everything” at Glasgow this weekend.

The two sides go head-to-head in the first tie of the 1872 Cup at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, with the Warriors favourites to back up their success of last season.

Second row Lewis Carmichael has signed a new contract at Edinburgh. Pic: SNS

Dave Rennie’s side have been in imperious form in the Guinness PRO14 so far this season, winning all ten of their matches, but face an improving Edinburgh side who were the last team to beat them domestically on the final day of last term.

Cockerill, who admits his side are underdogs going into the game, is keen to play down their chances but insists they will throw everything they have at the Warriors.

He said: “They are a good side and we need to make sure we get our game right.

“We know in one-off games we can beat anybody and this weekend is a one-off game for us.

“If we win on Saturday, it won’t be that we have solved all our problems and are the team to beat, and the same if we lose; we are a team that is growing and trying to improve and take small steps in the right direction.

“I think we have done that, but at quarter past five (on Saturday) there will be no love lost, we will go out there, fire our bullets and throw everything at them to try and win the game.”

The Myreside club have shown encouraging signs of improvement under Cockerill and have won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions, but the former Leicester man is well aware his side are second favourites ahead of his first derby.

“Glasgow have been the better side for a number of years but Edinburgh always find their best performances in this game,” he said. “The players have spoken a lot about the 1872 Cup and what it means to play against Glasgow.

“We know over the last few years we always seem to be the underdogs, so it’s an easier game for them to play in and get up for.

“We are looking forward to it.

“Glasgow are unbeaten in the league and have probably been the favoured sons between the two teams over the past few years, but we are starting to redress that balance a little bit.”

The former England international, who handed forward Lewis Carmichael, pictured left, a two-year contract extension yesterday, added: “It’s easy when you’re underdogs because there’s no expectation; there is always an upside and never a downside.

“I’m hoping to turn that around in the next few years so that when these games come along it will be an even match and they won’t be such favourites, but we have a bit of work to do to get to that point.”