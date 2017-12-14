Rory Sutherland glad to be over Edinburgh injury hell

Rory Sutherland is glad to finally be over his injury hell and is looking to make his mark for Edinburgh Rugby in the next few week.

The 25-year-old looks set to continue his comeback from a year out with a groin issue against Krasny Yar in the fourth pool match in the European Rugby Challenge Cup tomorrow night.

Everything came to a shuddering halt in late October 2016 for the loosehead prop ahead of the European match with Harlequins at BT Murrayfield.

“I went out and had warmed up for maybe five or 10 minutes. We do a couple of sprints just to get some air into the lungs, and when I took off my adductor just pinged off the bone,” he explained.

“When it first happened it was a week before I got a check-up down in London. After that I had my operation another week later.

“After the operation I was bed bound for a good month. I then got a really bad infection around the injured area so I had to go back down to London for another check-up.

“The medics repaired that, but I was in bed for another couple of months.

“I did nothing. I couldn’t have got through that time without my girlfriend. She was getting up in the morning and seeing to the kids and then having to come and look after me afterwards to get me up out of bed. It was a tough two months.

“After that, it was just slowly building into rehab, full credit to the doctors and physios who did get me through it.

“The lads were very supportive of me every day when I was in and around the club and that helped.”

Since his return to full fitness a few weeks ago Sutherland has played a couple of times for Hawick in the BT Premiership and then been involved in the latter part of Edinburgh’s seven wins out of eight.

He was also part of Scotland’s wider squad for the Autumn Tests.

“It was nice to know I was in the Scotland coaching team’s thoughts for the Autumn Tests, but I need to make sure that my focus now is on the games ahead,” he added.

“First and foremost my thought are on Krasny Yar and then especially the two games against Glasgow.”

Tomorrow’s match has been moved from Myreside, where the pitch is frozen, to BT Murrayfield with the kick-off still 7.35pm.

All existing match tickets are valid and tickets continue to be available for purchase.