Edinburgh Rugby's Eroni Sau to face Scarlets

Eroni Sau has had to wait for a visa application

Fijian winger Eroni Sau will make his Edinburgh debut against Scarlets tonight in the Guinness PRO14 at BT Murrayfield, while Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn will start following his World Cup return.

Sau is named in the starting line-up for the 7.35pm kick-off having had to wait for a visa following his summer move from Perpignan.

With six total changes to the side that faced Leinster two-weeks ago, the team selection also sees centre Matt Scott and lock Fraser McKenzie return from injury to start, while Simon Hickey and Ally Miller get the nod at stand-off and blindside flanker respectively.

Scotland stars Magnus Bradbury and Henry Pyrgos are named among the replacements following their returns from Japan.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said: “Scarlets are a good side, they’ve got good players and they’ve had as many missing as ourselves. They’re unbeaten, they’ve got a new coach who has a very expansive way of playing.

“They’re pretty much like ourselves: they’re pretty functional, they look to get the ball wide, very hard off the line in defence - we’ve had a couple of games already where teams do that.

“We know what’s coming. We need to bounce back from a pretty average performance in parts at Leinster. It should be a great contest and we’re really looking forward to getting back in front of our home support at Murrayfield.”

South African winger Duhan van der Merwe is the only player to retain his place in the back-three as Kinghorn and Sau get the nod at full back and wing respectively.

Scotland international centre Scott returns from injury to make his first appearance since the round one victory over Zebre. He is partnered in midfield by Mark Bennett, who is Edinburgh’s top try-scorer in the Championship with four scores so far this season.

At half-back, Kiwi stand-off Hickey makes his first start of the season for Cotterill, with Nic Groom – who skippers the side – once again named at scrum-half.

An unchanged front-row sees South African hooker Mike Willemse pack down alongside compatriot Pierre Schoeman and Italian international tighthead prop, Pietro Ceccarelli.

Club centurion McKenzie is once again fit and named at lock, with Murray Douglas – ever-present this season – selected alongside him in the second-row.

The inclusion of Miller

at bindside flanker is the

only alteration to an

otherwise unchanged back-row as openside flanker, Luke