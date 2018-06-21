Eight changes to Scotland team to face Argentina in final Test

Stuart McInally will lead Scotland against Argentina on Saturday after recovering from injury.

The hooker has been absent with a calf injury suffered prior to departing for the tour of the Americas, but is fit to play in the third and final Test.

Stuart McInally will captain the side against Argentina. Picture: SNS Group

He is one of eight changes made by head coach Gregor Townsend following the surprise defeat to the United States last week, with Simon Berghan and Allan Dell completing an all-changed front row.

Magnus Bradbury, David Denton and Fraser Brown line up in a fresh back row, Grant Gilchrist is named at lock while Dougie Fife is the only change in the backs.

Townsend told Scottish Rugby: “Argentina will bring their passion and physicality where they have traditionally been strong - set piece, ball carrying and in the contact area.

“They also have a host of excellent attacking players, and the last few seasons have seen a much more expansive brand of rugby since joining the Rugby Championship and, more recently, the performances of Jaguares in Super Rugby.”