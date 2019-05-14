Former Edinburgh Accies coach Derek O’Riordan takes charge at Murrayfield Wanderers

Derek O’Riordan, who left Edinburgh Accies at the end of the season, has been appointed head coach of Murrayfield Wanderers.

Caine McIntyre and Ali Chalmers will be his assistants going forward and they previously all worked together at Accies. Chalmers is also a former captain of Murrayfield Wanderers.

Wanderers vice-president Bobby Frazer said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Derek, Caine and Ali and see this as the next step in our plan to establish ourselves in Roseburn Park and develop all aspects of the playing side of the club.

“I’d also like to formally record the club’s thanks to Ian Jeffrey and Mark Bennett who are both stepping down for their outstanding work last season with a small squad in ensuring a very credible fifth-place finish in a very demanding National League Three in 2018/19.”

Alex Godsmark will continue as first XV captain.