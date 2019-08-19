France lock Paul Gabrillagues cited for tackle on Scotland's John Barclay

France second-row forward Paul Gabrillagues has been cited for his tackle on Scotland flanker John Barclay during the World Cup warm-up Test in Nice on Saturday.

The lock has been cited by independent citing commissioner Shaun Gallagher (England) for an alleged act of foul play contrary to Law 9.20 (dangerous play in a ruck or maul) during the 17th minute of the match, which France won 32-3.

The hearing will take place on 20 August in London and will be heard by an independent panel comprising Chair Antony Davies (England), former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland) and former international player Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).

A World Rugby statement said: "Citing commissioners have 24 hours (defined within the respective applicable tours agreement or tournament rules, with a possible time extension in exceptional circumstances) following the end of a match in which to cite any incidents.

All disciplinary hearings – as a result of red cards issued or citings – will be held before the independent disciplinary committee of three chosen from the World Rugby judicial panel, generally on the Tuesday of the following week (taking into account the need to allow time for any appeals to be heard before the following match).

Hearings will ordinarily feature a blend of the player and disciplinary committee chair being in situ with the other panel members either travelling to the hearing venue or participating via video conference to ensure that cases can be dealt with as quickly as possible, observing neutrality and ensuring the best-possible judicial outcome."

Read about the Rugby World Cup 2019 disciplinary process: www.world.rugby/news/425369.