Gregor Townsend calls on Scotland to improve discipline after win over Georgia

Gregor Townsend admits his side need to improve their discipline after seeing Georgia force penalty after penalty out of Scotland.

The Dark Blues were never in any trouble of losing to the Lelos in Tbilisi as they cruised to a 44-10 triumph on Saturday.

But with less than a month to go before his side kick-off their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Yokohama, Townsend was concerned to see his players cough up numerous penalties as the Georgians’ brute force gave his men problems.

Now he says that will be one of the areas the Scots focus on as the clock ticks down to their Japan 2019 opener.

Speaking after the Finn Russell-inspired victory, Townsend, who welcomes the Georgians back to Edinburgh for their final warm-up clash next Friday, said: “I saw what I wanted to. We knew we’d be tested in defence around the ruck area, that we’d be tested on our line-out maul.

“While there are still areas to improve there I thought that was a big step up.

“Our attack game got going. I still think there’s things we can do better but we did see where the space was whether that be by moving the ball wide or chipping over the defence.

“It was great to see some of the back-line players get on the ball. It was a real good performance for maybe the first 20 or 30 minutes. After that, we know we didn’t apply ourselves as well. The opposition came back into the game and we gave away a few penalties. That’s what we’ll be working on next week.”

Finn Russell stole the limelight for the Scots on their final audition before Townsend announces who has made the cut tomorrow.

The Racing 92 maverick had a hand in four of Scotland’s five tries before the head coach decided there was no point taking any further risks with his health and replaced him with 18 minutes left.

Ben Toolis crossed over first inside a quarter of an hour before Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson did his chances of snatching a seat on the plane to Japan no harm as he marked his first start with an impressive double.

Forward Karen Asiesvili pulled one back for the Lelos but Darcy Graham and Scott Cummings completed a comfortable win.