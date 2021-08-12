'Gutted' Watsonians captain Lee Millar ruled out of rest of Super6 season

Watsonians captain Lee Millar has suffered a ruptured bicep and will miss the rest of the Super6 season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group / SRU)

The experienced stand-off suffered the injury in the first half against Stirling County last Friday in an unfortunate incident while making a tackle and he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He has undergone successful surgery this week and is starting his recovery process now.

The player said: “I’m gutted to have picked up an injury and to be out for the rest of the season, but we have a good group of guys on and off the field that know what it means to play for the club and I have no doubt that they’ll continue to do well throughout the campaign."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watsonians Rugby head coach Fergus Pringle said: "We all wish Lee a speedy recovery from his injury and operation.

“While Lee will obviously be a big loss to the group from a playing and leadership perspective, we are confident in the strength and depth of our squad and it’s a great opportunity for others to step up and show what they can do.”

Millar played every minute of every match in the 2019/20 Super6 season as ‘Sonians topped the regular season table before things were cut short due to the pandemic.

He was also named player of the match against the Ayrshire Bulls in their 2021 season opener a couple of weeks ago, so South African-born Scottish-qualified 10 Marc Morrison has big shoes to fill starting this evening against Boroughmuir Bears at Meggetland.

Meanwhile, former Bears scrum-half Tom Wilson has joined Hong Kong Scottish.

The number nine has been a consistent player for Melrose, Heriot’s and ‘Muir in recent years and will be a good addition to things at the tartan-tinged club in Asia.

He brings energy and a good rugby brain to any team that he plays in.

Last month, the club announced that Scotland cap Alex Allan had joined as a player/coach while the prop will also be working with the Hong Kong Rugby Union as a front-row specialist coach within their performance programmes.