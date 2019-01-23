Hamish Watson ruled out of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign

Have your say

Hamish Watson will play no part in this year’s Six Nations Championships after the Edinburgh flanker was ruled out through injury.

Watson sustained a fracture in his hand during Edinburgh’s Champions Cup win over Montpellier last Friday.

Coach Gregor Towsend confirmed the news as he looks to prepare his team for their opener against Italy a week on Saturday.

Townsend said: “To lose someone like Hamish is disappointing, but it is an opportunity for someone else.”

Watson has played 23 times for the national side since his debut in 2015.