Heriot’s coach: It’s a travesty that SRU allowed Ayr to field two pros

Phil Smith described the SRU’s pro-draft policy as a “shambles” after seeing his team denied at the death in Saturday’s dramatic Scottish Cup final defeat by Ayr at BT Murrayfield.

The Heriot’s coach felt he had to comment on the situation which had seen the opposition have two young Glasgow Warriors professionals in their ranks.

Stafford McDowall, the 6ft 4in, 16 stone centre, who is tipped for big things, got the late try which brought Ayr back to within a point before Frazier Climo kicked the conversion, after Robbie Nairn, a 6ft 3in, 16 stone winger, who signed a pro contract with Glasgow last week, had come off the bench.

“I’m trying not to bitch about the pros in the opposition but you bring on Robbie Nairn, who is some sort of mountain, he effects their final try because he comes in and creates all sorts of chaos,” said Smith after the game.

He said Heriot’s had not been offered any professionals for the final and added: “If I’m to be brutal about it, it’s just a travesty that the SRU won’t admit they can’t function the pro-draft system fairly. It’s a shambles, been a shambles for years and nobody will step up and recognise that something simple would make it fairer.

“I suggested a couple of years ago that when you get to semi-finals and beyond of the cup it should be different [in terms of pros drafted in]. If Jed-Forest had got to the semi-finals no pros would have been able to be play against them because they’re a lower division. Just make that across the board and finish the season with club players.”