Heriot’s look to get back in groove against Co-Optimists

Heriot’s will warm up for their return to competitive action at the weekend when they take on select side the Co-Optimists on Tuesday afternoon at Goldenacre (2.00pm).

On Saturday, they will travel to Hawick for their rearranged BT Premiership clash as the battle for top four places continues.

And head coach Phil Smith has named a strong extended squad for this first run out of 2018, the team named for the first 40 minutes looking strong with the in-form Martin Hughes, Tom Wilson and Ross Jones set to lead the charge.

In the second half, Todd Tukalo, a winger like his father Iwan who played for Scotland, is likely to get a chance to impress in the top team.

As there are a lot of rearranged club matches being played this weekend, the Co-Optimists have been working hard to get a strong squad together and it was set to be confirmed late last night.

All proceeds are being donated to the Doddie Weir’5 Trust. Weir, who has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, represented the Co-Ops on several occasions during his playing career.