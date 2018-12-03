Heriot’s on the march and expect to strengthen while Boroughmuir thrash Hawks

Heriot’s coach Phil Smith is relishing the remainder of the Tennent’s Premiership campaign, with key men set to rejoin the action as the race for play-off places intensifies,

Smith expects to lose lock Charlie Jupp to the Scotland Under-20 squad, although the teenager’s absence should be offset by the return of others as Smith looks to build on Saturday’s 31-5 win over Edinburgh Accies that leaves the Goldenacre side third in the table.

Of Jupp, who stood out in an impressive Heriot’s performance, Smith said: “He is great but we will lose him at some point because he will be involved in the Six Nations.

“But our pack is strong in terms of depth. It was good to have Struan Dewar and Callum Marshall back on the pitch and we still have Jason Hill to come back which should be soon.”

Heriot’s opened the scoring with a try from Jack McLean, converted by Ross Jones, and doubled the score when Andrew Simmers dotted down and Jones again converted. However, by half-time, Accies, who had defended stoutly in the face of sustained pressure, trimmed the gap when Cammy Gray intercepted on his own line and ran the length of the field.

Heriot’s had the better of the second half and further scores from McLean, Marshall and Craig Robertson completed the job.

“We just lacked the power game that they could rely on to get them over the try line,” said Accies coach Derek O’Riordan.

“When we were in possession of the ball, we showed glimmers of our intent.”

Meanwhile, Boroughmuir continued their improved form with a 29-5 victory over Glasgow Hawks at Meggetland that featured two tries by Ross Dunbar and one apiece for Tom Drennan and Johnny Matthews, with Gavin Parker kicking the other points.

That bonus point victory has moved Muir closer to the teams above after Currie Chieftains and Watsonians lost in the Borders.

Sonians garnered two valuable bonus points from a 29-24 loss at Melrose that featured tries from Connor Boyle, Harry Fisher and a double by DJ Innes, with Lee Millar kicking two conversions.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Chieftains who paid the price for falling foul of the referee. A massive penalty count in favour of Hawick allowed the hosts to build a lead, and it took a late Gregor Hunter penalty to snatch a bonus point from the 9-3 defeat.