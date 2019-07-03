Heriot’s search for new Super 6 coach after Ciaran Beattie joins Scotland Sevens

The Heriot’s Super 6 franchise is hunting for a new head coach after Ciaran Beattie quit to take the Scotland Sevens post.

Beattie has helped shape the squad for the new competition, which starts in November, but the lure of the international role proved irresistible.

“This was a job that has been on my radar and if I had the opportunity I would go for it,” he admitted.

Heriot’s spokesman Neil Meikle insists the available experience means there is no rush to recruit a replacement.

“We’re in the fortunate position of having Phil Smith and Fin Gillies already involved at Goldenacre,” he said.

Meikle praised Beattie’s integrity, adding: “Ciaran has been completely professional in the way he has handled a potentially difficult situation. He informed us immediately when he decided he would like to apply for the sevens job and has been up-front and honest every step of the way.”