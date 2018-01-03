Heriot’s start new year with big win over Co-Optimists

Heriot’s warmed up for their return to BT Premiership action with a comfortable victory over the Co-Optimists in the traditional new year friendly at Goldenacre yesterday.

With a number of club sides in action on Saturday, the select side found it hard to get players released for the fixture, but credit to those who did appear as they gave it everything.

In the end Heriot’s, who are away to Hawick on Saturday as their battle for a top four top flight finish continues, were far too strong for the opponents as they came out on top 67-17.

Most of the damage was done in the first half when a strong Heriot’s XV played some cracking rugby.

They took the lead in the third minute when winger Craig Robertson scored a try and number two came six minutes later when centre Rory Carmichael scored.

The 29th minute saw scrum-half Tom Wilson go over and three more tries came before the break through centre Carmichael, Wilson and full-back Ross Jones.

Jones converted all six scores to make it 42-0.

With a number of changes in both sides after the break, it finished 67-17.

All proceeds from the gate have been donated to the Doddie Weir’5 Trust.