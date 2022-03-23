Heriot's hand Sean Lineen new part-time rugby development role

Sean Lineen is looking forward to his new role at Heriot's, where his two sons play

The part-time role has been recently created to further enhance the rugby pathway offered at Goldenacre for both coaches and players.

Lineen, 60, brings with him an impressive wealth of on and off-field rugby knowledge which he will look to harness in his new role at the club.

The former Scotland international’s remit will focus on coach and player development as well as recruitment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lineen’s association with Heriot’s has blossomed over recent years as sons Cammy and, more recently, Jacob have featured for the Blues side.

He also has a long association with Iain ‘The Bear’ Milne, who continues to be a big draw at Goldenacre.

“I am delighted to be involved with Heriot’s Rugby Club,” said Lineen, who won 29 caps for Scotland after arriving in the Capital from his native New Zealand in October 1988.

“Having watched my sons play with the Blues, I have been very impressed with the club environment and atmosphere.

“It’s a very welcoming, progressive club that has managed to retain key traditional rugby values and has good rugby people at the helm.

“Whilst this is a part-time role, I am looking forward to supporting the coaches and being involved in rugby again, across all the Heriot’s teams.”

Director of rugby Neil Meikle added: “We are pleased to add someone of Sean’s calibre and knowledge to an already very strong coaching group.

“We are constantly looking to evolve our rugby offering and having a focal point for development further enhances our provision for male and female coaches and players at Heriot’s.”